Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG] Is Currently 2.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Air Transport Services Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ATSG] closed the trading session at $21.51 on 06/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.88, while the highest price level was $21.55. The stocks have a year to date performance of -8.31 percent and weekly performance of -0.32 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.61 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 17.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 598.62K shares, ATSG reached to a volume of 384288 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATSG shares is $26.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATSG stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SunTrust have made an estimate for Air Transport Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Air Transport Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on ATSG stock. On May 09, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ATSG shares from 28 to 31.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Air Transport Services Group Inc. is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATSG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.20.

ATSG stock trade performance evaluation

Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.32. With this latest performance, ATSG shares gained by 3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATSG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.01 for Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.74, while it was recorded at 21.41 for the last single week of trading, and 21.04 for the last 200 days.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.21 and a Gross Margin at +12.21. Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.13.

Return on Total Capital for ATSG is now 9.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 331.83. Additionally, ATSG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 325.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG] managed to generate an average of $13,695 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Air Transport Services Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Air Transport Services Group Inc. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATSG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Air Transport Services Group Inc. go to 0.50%.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. [ATSG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,159 million, or 93.20% of ATSG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATSG stocks are: RIVER ROAD ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,520,769, which is approximately 28.943% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,235,075 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $110.3 million in ATSG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $81.9 million in ATSG stock with ownership of nearly -2.847% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Air Transport Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in Air Transport Services Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ATSG] by around 7,388,937 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 5,752,833 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 41,866,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,008,433 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATSG stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,274,224 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,283,603 shares during the same period.