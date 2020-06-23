Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] Is Currently 4.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Steven Madden Ltd. [NASDAQ: SHOO] closed the trading session at $23.33 on 06/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.01, while the highest price level was $23.44. The stocks have a year to date performance of -45.76 percent and weekly performance of 0.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -45.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.06 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 956.52K shares, SHOO reached to a volume of 638431 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHOO shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHOO stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Steven Madden Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $26 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Steven Madden Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $23, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on SHOO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steven Madden Ltd. is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHOO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHOO in the course of the last twelve months was 13.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

SHOO stock trade performance evaluation

Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.13. With this latest performance, SHOO shares gained by 2.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHOO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.97 for Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.42, while it was recorded at 23.36 for the last single week of trading, and 33.32 for the last 200 days.

Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.62 and a Gross Margin at +37.14. Steven Madden Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.91.

Return on Total Capital for SHOO is now 20.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.74. Additionally, SHOO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] managed to generate an average of $35,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.48.Steven Madden Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Steven Madden Ltd. posted 0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHOO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Steven Madden Ltd. go to 10.00%.

Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,765 million, or 96.50% of SHOO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHOO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,802,505, which is approximately -3.187% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,077,701 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $181.02 million in SHOO stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $130.22 million in SHOO stock with ownership of nearly 43.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

111 institutional holders increased their position in Steven Madden Ltd. [NASDAQ:SHOO] by around 7,935,302 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 9,571,185 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 61,258,363 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,764,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHOO stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,371,517 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,359,869 shares during the same period.