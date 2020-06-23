South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

South Jersey Industries Inc. [NYSE: SJI] closed the trading session at $24.67 on 06/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.16, while the highest price level was $24.98. The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.20 percent and weekly performance of -2.06 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 22.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 854.10K shares, SJI reached to a volume of 490784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SJI shares is $30.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SJI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for South Jersey Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $31 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2020, representing the official price target for South Jersey Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on SJI stock. On June 13, 2019, analysts increased their price target for SJI shares from 32 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for South Jersey Industries Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for SJI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

SJI stock trade performance evaluation

South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, SJI shares dropped by -8.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SJI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.20 for South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.94, while it was recorded at 25.18 for the last single week of trading, and 29.59 for the last 200 days.

South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.39 and a Gross Margin at +13.13. South Jersey Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.76.

Return on Total Capital for SJI is now 4.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 237.87. Additionally, SJI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] managed to generate an average of $70,172 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.South Jersey Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, South Jersey Industries Inc. posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -225.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SJI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for South Jersey Industries Inc. go to 10.20%.

South Jersey Industries Inc. [SJI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,949 million, or 88.30% of SJI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SJI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,981,346, which is approximately -1.956% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,676,521 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $263.39 million in SJI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $216.64 million in SJI stock with ownership of nearly 225.438% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in South Jersey Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 111 institutional holders increased their position in South Jersey Industries Inc. [NYSE:SJI] by around 8,920,138 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 8,374,620 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 61,706,015 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,000,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SJI stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 617,437 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,300,438 shares during the same period.