Rosenblatt slashes price target on Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] – find out why.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [NASDAQ: AAOI] jumped around 0.14 points on Monday, while shares priced at $9.94 at the close of the session, up 1.43%. Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stock is now -16.33% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AAOI Stock saw the intraday high of $10.16 and lowest of $9.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.98, which means current price is +98.80% above from all time high which was touched on 01/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 719.75K shares, AAOI reached a trading volume of 635790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAOI shares is $10.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAOI stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price from $10 to $13. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2019, representing the official price target for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on AAOI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78.

How has AAOI stock performed recently?

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.08. With this latest performance, AAOI shares gained by 14.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.90 for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.30, while it was recorded at 9.80 for the last single week of trading, and 10.23 for the last 200 days.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.54 and a Gross Margin at +23.94. Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.60.

Return on Total Capital for AAOI is now -11.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.99. Additionally, AAOI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI] managed to generate an average of -$21,204 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.41.Applied Optoelectronics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied Optoelectronics Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.37/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 29.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAOI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. go to 13.00%.

Insider trade positions for Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [AAOI]

There are presently around $118 million, or 60.30% of AAOI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAOI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,000,463, which is approximately -0.025% of the company’s market cap and around 8.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,404,698 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.77 million in AAOI stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $8.71 million in AAOI stock with ownership of nearly 7.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

47 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Optoelectronics Inc. [NASDAQ:AAOI] by around 1,758,327 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 1,861,777 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 8,375,586 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,995,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAOI stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 610,372 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 1,090,258 shares during the same period.