Tuesday, June 23, 2020
type here...
Companies

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. [PTI] is -34.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Industry

American Campus Communities Inc. [ACC] Revenue clocked in at $933.10 million, down -21.71% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
American Campus Communities Inc. closed the trading session at $36.82 on 06/17/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Market

For Emerson Electric Co. [EMR], Argus sees a rise to $58. What next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Emerson Electric Co. closed the trading session at $63.46 on 06/16/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $62.52,...
Read more
Industry

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL] moved down -3.29: Why It’s Important

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.6299 during the day while...
Read more
Market

For GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC], Jefferies sees a rise to $0.50. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
GNC Holdings Inc. loss -3.19% on the last trading session, reaching $0.91 price per share at the time. GNC Holdings Inc. represents 83.90...
Read more

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PTI] price plunged by -0.67 percent to reach at -$0.01. A sum of 558814 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 989.78K shares. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.5299 and dropped to a low of $1.45 until finishing in the latest session at $1.49.

Guru’s Opinion on Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. [PTI]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price from $13 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on December 12, 2017, representing the official price target for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.10.

PTI Stock Performance Analysis:

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. [PTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.47. With this latest performance, PTI shares dropped by -10.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.09 for Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. [PTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5075, while it was recorded at 1.4800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5192 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. [PTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1223.08. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1182.50.

Return on Total Capital for PTI is now -64.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -62.64. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. [PTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.15. Additionally, PTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. [PTI] managed to generate an average of -$1,343,750 per employee.Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

PTI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.38/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTI.

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. [PTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17 million, or 22.00% of PTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTI stocks are: SPHERA FUNDS MANAGEMENT LTD. with ownership of 2,536,600, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 17.86% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,827,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.74 million in PTI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.59 million in PTI stock with ownership of nearly -0.255% of the company’s market capitalization.

20 institutional holders increased their position in Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PTI] by around 807,254 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,466,418 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 8,772,625 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,046,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTI stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 452,732 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,055,254 shares during the same period.

Previous articleNational Instruments Corporation [NATI] Revenue clocked in at $1.35 billion, down -7.01% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleFor BrightView Holdings Inc. [BV], Stifel sees a drop to $17. What next?

More articles

Companies

why Revolution Medicines Inc. [RVMD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $48.33

Brandon Evans - 0
Revolution Medicines Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.49% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of Progyny Inc. [PGNY] reaches 2.00B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Progyny Inc. price surged by 1.93 percent to reach at $0.46. A sum of 852802 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Companies

Cutera Inc. [CUTR] stock Upgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $26

Edison Baldwin - 0
Cutera Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.49% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

For BrightView Holdings Inc. [BV], Stifel sees a drop to $17. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
BrightView Holdings Inc. traded at a low on 06/22/20, posting a -3.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.09. The...
Read more
Companies

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. [PTI] is -34.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. price plunged by -0.67 percent to reach at -$0.01. A sum of 558814 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Market

National Instruments Corporation [NATI] Revenue clocked in at $1.35 billion, down -7.01% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
National Instruments Corporation gained 1.55% or 0.6 points to close at $39.37 with a heavy trading volume of 483935 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Steven Madden Ltd. [SHOO] Is Currently 4.11 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Steven Madden Ltd. closed the trading session at $23.33 on 06/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.01,...
Read more
Finance

Trex Company Inc. [TREX] moved up 3.56: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Trex Company Inc. jumped around 4.24 points on Monday, while shares priced at $123.39 at the close of the session, up 3.56%. Trex...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

For BrightView Holdings Inc. [BV], Stifel sees a drop to $17. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
BrightView Holdings Inc. traded at a low on 06/22/20, posting a -3.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.09. The...
Read more
Companies

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. [PTI] is -34.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. price plunged by -0.67 percent to reach at -$0.01. A sum of 558814 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

Popular Category