ProAssurance Corporation [PRA] Is Currently -3.54 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ProAssurance Corporation [NYSE: PRA] loss -3.54% or -0.49 points to close at $13.35 with a heavy trading volume of 418612 shares. It opened the trading session at $13.57, the shares rose to $13.855 and dropped to $13.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PRA points out that the company has recorded -64.00% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 496.56K shares, PRA reached to a volume of 418612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ProAssurance Corporation [PRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRA shares is $22.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for ProAssurance Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 03, 2020, representing the official price target for ProAssurance Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Underperform rating on PRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ProAssurance Corporation is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for PRA in the course of the last twelve months was 21.03.

Trading performance analysis for PRA stock

ProAssurance Corporation [PRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.05. With this latest performance, PRA shares dropped by -5.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.85 for ProAssurance Corporation [PRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.82, while it was recorded at 13.96 for the last single week of trading, and 30.02 for the last 200 days.

ProAssurance Corporation [PRA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ProAssurance Corporation [PRA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.33. ProAssurance Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.10.

Return on Total Capital for PRA is now 0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.06. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ProAssurance Corporation [PRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.36. Additionally, PRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ProAssurance Corporation [PRA] managed to generate an average of $1,045 per employee.

ProAssurance Corporation [PRA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ProAssurance Corporation posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ProAssurance Corporation go to 27.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ProAssurance Corporation [PRA]

There are presently around $648 million, or 88.40% of PRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,805,042, which is approximately 0.39% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,054,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.8 million in PRA stocks shares; and AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC, currently with $74.27 million in PRA stock with ownership of nearly 6.864% of the company’s market capitalization.

81 institutional holders increased their position in ProAssurance Corporation [NYSE:PRA] by around 2,859,877 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 2,651,018 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 41,323,115 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,834,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRA stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 987,294 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,080,357 shares during the same period.