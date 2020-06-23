Tuesday, June 23, 2020
National Instruments Corporation [NATI] Revenue clocked in at $1.35 billion, down -7.01% YTD: What's Next?

By Misty Lee

National Instruments Corporation [NASDAQ: NATI] gained 1.55% or 0.6 points to close at $39.37 with a heavy trading volume of 483935 shares. It opened the trading session at $38.69, the shares rose to $39.68 and dropped to $38.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NATI points out that the company has recorded -7.80% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -92.8% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 608.93K shares, NATI reached to a volume of 483935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about National Instruments Corporation [NATI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NATI shares is $41.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NATI stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for National Instruments Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2020, representing the official price target for National Instruments Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on NATI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for National Instruments Corporation is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for NATI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for NATI in the course of the last twelve months was 169.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for NATI stock

National Instruments Corporation [NATI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, NATI shares gained by 5.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NATI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.27 for National Instruments Corporation [NATI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.26, while it was recorded at 39.15 for the last single week of trading, and 40.19 for the last 200 days.

National Instruments Corporation [NATI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and National Instruments Corporation [NATI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.70 and a Gross Margin at +74.77. National Instruments Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.09.

Return on Total Capital for NATI is now 12.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, National Instruments Corporation [NATI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.60. Additionally, NATI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.30.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, National Instruments Corporation [NATI] managed to generate an average of $22,212 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.National Instruments Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

National Instruments Corporation [NATI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, National Instruments Corporation posted 0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.24/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NATI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for National Instruments Corporation go to 5.79%.

An analysis of insider ownership at National Instruments Corporation [NATI]

There are presently around $4,358 million, or 87.10% of NATI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NATI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 18,809,519, which is approximately 6.244% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,486,847 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $522.88 million in NATI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $475.03 million in NATI stock with ownership of nearly 2.355% of the company’s market capitalization.

181 institutional holders increased their position in National Instruments Corporation [NASDAQ:NATI] by around 10,770,099 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 6,681,736 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 94,964,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,416,123 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NATI stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,091,457 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 2,724,924 shares during the same period.

