Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Market cap of Progyny Inc. [PGNY] reaches 2.00B – now what?

By Caleb Clifford

Progyny Inc. [NASDAQ: PGNY] price surged by 1.93 percent to reach at $0.46. A sum of 852802 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 807.31K shares. Progyny Inc. shares reached a high of $24.405 and dropped to a low of $23.59 until finishing in the latest session at $24.34.

The one-year PGNY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.84. The average equity rating for PGNY stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Progyny Inc. [PGNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PGNY shares is $28.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PGNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Progyny Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Progyny Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Piper Jaffray analysts kept a Overweight rating on PGNY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Progyny Inc. is set at 1.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for PGNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

PGNY Stock Performance Analysis:

Progyny Inc. [PGNY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.65. With this latest performance, PGNY shares dropped by -2.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.10% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PGNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.14 for Progyny Inc. [PGNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.31, while it was recorded at 23.44 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Progyny Inc. Fundamentals:

Progyny Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Progyny Inc. [PGNY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $823 million, or 64.90% of PGNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PGNY stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 20,096,062, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.40% of the total institutional ownership; FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,019,066 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.97 million in PGNY stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $69.14 million in PGNY stock with ownership of nearly 57.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

58 institutional holders increased their position in Progyny Inc. [NASDAQ:PGNY] by around 6,299,597 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 1,641,958 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 26,507,421 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,448,976 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PGNY stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,008,633 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 663,183 shares during the same period.

