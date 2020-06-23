Market cap of Diodes Incorporated [DIOD] reaches 2.60B – now what?

Diodes Incorporated [NASDAQ: DIOD] gained 0.97% or 0.48 points to close at $50.02 with a heavy trading volume of 230997 shares. It opened the trading session at $49.64, the shares rose to $50.06 and dropped to $48.54, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DIOD points out that the company has recorded -4.23% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -58.74% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 321.01K shares, DIOD reached to a volume of 230997 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Diodes Incorporated [DIOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIOD shares is $53.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIOD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Diodes Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Diodes Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on DIOD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diodes Incorporated is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIOD in the course of the last twelve months was 21.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for DIOD stock

Diodes Incorporated [DIOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, DIOD shares gained by 7.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.86 for Diodes Incorporated [DIOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.30, while it was recorded at 49.93 for the last single week of trading, and 46.65 for the last 200 days.

Diodes Incorporated [DIOD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Diodes Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Diodes Incorporated [DIOD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Diodes Incorporated posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diodes Incorporated go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Diodes Incorporated [DIOD]

There are presently around $2,086 million, or 82.40% of DIOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DIOD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,489,781, which is approximately -2.025% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,697,179 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $232.7 million in DIOD stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $166.81 million in DIOD stock with ownership of nearly -4.481% of the company’s market capitalization.

96 institutional holders increased their position in Diodes Incorporated [NASDAQ:DIOD] by around 2,931,038 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 4,111,208 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 35,069,949 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,112,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DIOD stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 697,931 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,023,386 shares during the same period.