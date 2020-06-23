Ladenburg Thalmann Downgrade Oxford Square Capital Corp. [OXSQ]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Oxford Square Capital Corp. [NASDAQ: OXSQ] gained 5.38% or 0.15 points to close at $2.84 with a heavy trading volume of 617121 shares. It opened the trading session at $2.75, the shares rose to $2.85 and dropped to $2.68, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OXSQ points out that the company has recorded -45.38% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -39.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 528.81K shares, OXSQ reached to a volume of 617121 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oxford Square Capital Corp. [OXSQ]:

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oxford Square Capital Corp. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXSQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85.

Trading performance analysis for OXSQ stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. [OXSQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.94. With this latest performance, OXSQ shares gained by 10.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXSQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.05 for Oxford Square Capital Corp. [OXSQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.89, while it was recorded at 3.01 for the last single week of trading, and 4.65 for the last 200 days.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. [OXSQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oxford Square Capital Corp. [OXSQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.70 and a Gross Margin at +82.84. Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.82.

Return on Total Capital for OXSQ is now -7.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Oxford Square Capital Corp. [OXSQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.19. Additionally, OXSQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.80.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. [OXSQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Oxford Square Capital Corp. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.17/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 58.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXSQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Oxford Square Capital Corp. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oxford Square Capital Corp. [OXSQ]

There are presently around $18 million, or 14.51% of OXSQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXSQ stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 1,524,955, which is approximately -2.019% of the company’s market cap and around 8.26% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTUS ETF ADVISERS LLC, holding 796,104 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.15 million in OXSQ stocks shares; and ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $1.62 million in OXSQ stock with ownership of nearly -16.023% of the company’s market capitalization.

31 institutional holders increased their position in Oxford Square Capital Corp. [NASDAQ:OXSQ] by around 1,108,899 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 2,093,651 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 3,339,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,541,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXSQ stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 443,072 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 487,823 shares during the same period.