Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO] gain 1.64% so far this year. What now?

Harvard Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: HBIO] price surged by 0.65 percent to reach at $0.02. A sum of 295401 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 219.05K shares. Harvard Bioscience Inc. shares reached a high of $3.16 and dropped to a low of $2.9901 until finishing in the latest session at $3.10.

The one-year HBIO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.5. The average equity rating for HBIO stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBIO shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBIO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Janney have made an estimate for Harvard Bioscience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price from $5 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2018, representing the official price target for Harvard Bioscience Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $10, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on HBIO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harvard Bioscience Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBIO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBIO in the course of the last twelve months was 14.59 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

HBIO Stock Performance Analysis:

Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.97. With this latest performance, HBIO shares gained by 15.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBIO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.03 for Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.71, while it was recorded at 3.01 for the last single week of trading, and 2.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Harvard Bioscience Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.58 and a Gross Margin at +50.42. Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.03.

Return on Total Capital for HBIO is now 1.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.91. Additionally, HBIO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO] managed to generate an average of -$9,281 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.51 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Harvard Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

HBIO Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Harvard Bioscience Inc. posted 0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBIO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harvard Bioscience Inc. go to 10.00%.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. [HBIO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $75 million, or 69.30% of HBIO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBIO stocks are: ENGINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 3,828,907, which is approximately 19.3% of the company’s market cap and around 8.00% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,157,966 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.65 million in HBIO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.17 million in HBIO stock with ownership of nearly 37.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

26 institutional holders increased their position in Harvard Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:HBIO] by around 2,450,688 shares. Additionally, 33 investors decreased positions by around 2,005,811 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 19,983,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,439,721 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBIO stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 143,773 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 389,510 shares during the same period.