Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] stock Initiated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $3

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ: HJLI] loss -0.28% on the last trading session, reaching $0.46 price per share at the time. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. represents 18.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.78 million with the latest information. HJLI stock price has been found in the range of $0.44 to $0.546.

If compared to the average trading volume of 860.30K shares, HJLI reached a trading volume of 2368169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. is set at 0.07

Trading performance analysis for HJLI stock

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.90. With this latest performance, HJLI shares gained by 27.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HJLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.83 for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3895, while it was recorded at 0.4661 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5428 for the last 200 days.

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] shares currently have an operating margin of -22681.85. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -24406.74.

Return on Total Capital for HJLI is now -365.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -424.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -503.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -218.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.53. Additionally, HJLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI] managed to generate an average of -$635,450 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [HJLI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.50% of HJLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HJLI stocks are: GLADSTONE INSTITUTIONAL ADVISORY LLC with ownership of 40,000, which is approximately 33.333% of the company’s market cap and around 14.00% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 22,602 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10000.0 in HJLI stocks shares; and ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $7000.0 in HJLI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc. [NASDAQ:HJLI] by around 35,128 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 189,429 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 144,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HJLI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,128 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 189,429 shares during the same period.