Goldman lifts Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Tradeweb Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: TW] slipped around -2.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $62.32 at the close of the session, down -3.26%. Tradeweb Markets Inc. stock is now 34.46% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TW Stock saw the intraday high of $63.74 and lowest of $61.2723 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.06, which means current price is +87.54% above from all time high which was touched on 06/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, TW reached a trading volume of 1337717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TW shares is $61.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Tradeweb Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $51 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2019, representing the official price target for Tradeweb Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $52 to $53, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on TW stock. On October 21, 2019, analysts increased their price target for TW shares from 47 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tradeweb Markets Inc. is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for TW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for TW in the course of the last twelve months was 54.17.

How has TW stock performed recently?

Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.38. With this latest performance, TW shares gained by 1.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.79 for Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.77, while it was recorded at 63.25 for the last single week of trading, and 47.69 for the last 200 days.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.47. Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.80.

Return on Total Capital for TW is now 4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.92. Additionally, TW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] managed to generate an average of $91,152 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings analysis for Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tradeweb Markets Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tradeweb Markets Inc. go to 16.99%.

Insider trade positions for Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW]

There are presently around $4,535 million, or 83.50% of TW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TW stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 8,816,145, which is approximately 29.566% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,864,654 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $377.8 million in TW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $269.78 million in TW stock with ownership of nearly 10.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tradeweb Markets Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Tradeweb Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:TW] by around 17,441,126 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 11,460,263 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 41,493,270 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,394,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TW stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,507,976 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 4,243,920 shares during the same period.