For BrightView Holdings Inc. [BV], Stifel sees a drop to $17. What next?

BrightView Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BV] traded at a low on 06/22/20, posting a -3.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.09. The results of the trading session contributed to over 761099 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BrightView Holdings Inc. stands at 6.51% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.23%.

The market cap for BV stock reached $1.15 billion, with 103.65 million shares outstanding and 44.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 358.62K shares, BV reached a trading volume of 761099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BrightView Holdings Inc. [BV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BV shares is $15.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for BrightView Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 27, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 18, 2019, representing the official price target for BrightView Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on BV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BrightView Holdings Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for BV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for BV in the course of the last twelve months was 10.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has BV stock performed recently?

BrightView Holdings Inc. [BV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.35. With this latest performance, BV shares dropped by -19.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.07 for BrightView Holdings Inc. [BV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.58, while it was recorded at 11.58 for the last single week of trading, and 15.05 for the last 200 days.

BrightView Holdings Inc. [BV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BrightView Holdings Inc. [BV] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.73 and a Gross Margin at +24.20. BrightView Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.85.

Return on Total Capital for BV is now 5.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.86. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BrightView Holdings Inc. [BV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.16. Additionally, BV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BrightView Holdings Inc. [BV] managed to generate an average of $2,065 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.81.BrightView Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for BrightView Holdings Inc. [BV]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BrightView Holdings Inc. posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BrightView Holdings Inc. go to 23.76%.

Insider trade positions for BrightView Holdings Inc. [BV]

There are presently around $1,140 million, or 95.20% of BV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BV stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 58,418,246, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; MSD PARTNERS, L.P., holding 13,630,362 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $157.43 million in BV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $33.02 million in BV stock with ownership of nearly 2.614% of the company’s market capitalization.

49 institutional holders increased their position in BrightView Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BV] by around 3,016,549 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 3,192,591 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 92,478,664 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,687,804 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BV stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 809,044 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 640,468 shares during the same period.