For ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO], Barrington Research sees a drop to $11. What next?

ACCO Brands Corporation [NYSE: ACCO] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $6.39 during the day while it closed the day at $6.32. ACCO Brands Corporation stock has also loss -5.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACCO stock has inclined by 62.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.89% and lost -32.48% year-on date.

The market cap for ACCO stock reached $610.01 million, with 96.00 million shares outstanding and 91.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 730.70K shares, ACCO reached a trading volume of 655843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO]:

Barrington Research have made an estimate for ACCO Brands Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BWS Financial raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2017, representing the official price target for ACCO Brands Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $11, while Barrington Research kept a Outperform rating on ACCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACCO Brands Corporation is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACCO in the course of the last twelve months was 2.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

ACCO stock trade performance evaluation

ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.39. With this latest performance, ACCO shares gained by 5.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.18 for ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.31, while it was recorded at 6.62 for the last single week of trading, and 8.07 for the last 200 days.

ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.55 and a Gross Margin at +30.37. ACCO Brands Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.46.

Return on Total Capital for ACCO is now 12.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.17. Additionally, ACCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO] managed to generate an average of $15,257 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.ACCO Brands Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ACCO Brands Corporation posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.32/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACCO Brands Corporation go to 10.00%.

ACCO Brands Corporation [ACCO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $562 million, or 94.50% of ACCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,814,118, which is approximately 0.445% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 8,166,703 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $52.76 million in ACCO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $44.54 million in ACCO stock with ownership of nearly -0.434% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ACCO Brands Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in ACCO Brands Corporation [NYSE:ACCO] by around 4,537,882 shares. Additionally, 92 investors decreased positions by around 6,125,077 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 76,272,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 86,935,750 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACCO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,331,242 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,338,181 shares during the same period.