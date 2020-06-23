DA Davidson Downgrade Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Columbia Banking System Inc. [NASDAQ: COLB] closed the trading session at $27.99 on 06/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.25, while the highest price level was $28.23. The stocks have a year to date performance of -30.82 percent and weekly performance of 3.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -31.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 22.12 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 499.63K shares, COLB reached to a volume of 303108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLB shares is $31.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Columbia Banking System Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on March 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Columbia Banking System Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Columbia Banking System Inc. is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47.

COLB stock trade performance evaluation

Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.44. With this latest performance, COLB shares gained by 22.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.84 for Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.22, while it was recorded at 28.27 for the last single week of trading, and 33.69 for the last 200 days.

Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.41. Columbia Banking System Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.67.

Return on Total Capital for COLB is now 8.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.68. Additionally, COLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] managed to generate an average of $89,233 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Columbia Banking System Inc. posted 0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.61/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Columbia Banking System Inc. go to 8.00%.

Columbia Banking System Inc. [COLB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,870 million, or 95.50% of COLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,581,655, which is approximately -1.571% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,094,888 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $225.6 million in COLB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $128.2 million in COLB stock with ownership of nearly 6.357% of the company’s market capitalization.

92 institutional holders increased their position in Columbia Banking System Inc. [NASDAQ:COLB] by around 3,041,910 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 3,163,680 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 60,904,798 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,110,388 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLB stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 984,162 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 572,457 shares during the same period.