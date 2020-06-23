Cutera Inc. [CUTR] stock Upgrade by Stifel analyst, price target now $26

Cutera Inc. [NASDAQ: CUTR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.49% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.58%. Over the last 12 months, CUTR stock dropped by -33.92%. The one-year Cutera Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.62. The average equity rating for CUTR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $230.91 million, with 17.46 million shares outstanding and 17.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 322.28K shares, CUTR stock reached a trading volume of 330907 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cutera Inc. [CUTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CUTR shares is $18.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CUTR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Cutera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Cutera Inc. stock. On August 08, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for CUTR shares from 55 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cutera Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

CUTR Stock Performance Analysis:

Cutera Inc. [CUTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.58. With this latest performance, CUTR shares dropped by -0.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.59 for Cutera Inc. [CUTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.38, while it was recorded at 13.57 for the last single week of trading, and 24.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cutera Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cutera Inc. [CUTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.64 and a Gross Margin at +52.42. Cutera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.80.

Return on Total Capital for CUTR is now -23.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cutera Inc. [CUTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.66. Additionally, CUTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cutera Inc. [CUTR] managed to generate an average of -$27,624 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.68.Cutera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

CUTR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cutera Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cutera Inc. go to 25.00%.

Cutera Inc. [CUTR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $186 million, or 80.30% of CUTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUTR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,085,000, which is approximately -3.601% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 1,142,265 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.32 million in CUTR stocks shares; and GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, currently with $15.16 million in CUTR stock with ownership of nearly 2.979% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cutera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Cutera Inc. [NASDAQ:CUTR] by around 2,265,015 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 2,213,964 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 9,383,548 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,862,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUTR stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 727,134 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,185,115 shares during the same period.