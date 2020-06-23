Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] Stock trading around $5.40 per share: What’s Next?

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: CALA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.64% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.27%. Over the last 12 months, CALA stock rose by 44.39%. The average equity rating for CALA stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $370.22 million, with 64.56 million shares outstanding and 62.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 916.01K shares, CALA stock reached a trading volume of 530196 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Calithera Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Calithera Biosciences Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calithera Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.34 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.97.

CALA Stock Performance Analysis:

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.27. With this latest performance, CALA shares dropped by -11.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CALA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.29 for Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.12, while it was recorded at 5.34 for the last single week of trading, and 5.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Calithera Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CALA is now -66.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.75. Additionally, CALA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] managed to generate an average of -$966,237 per employee.Calithera Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

CALA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Calithera Biosciences Inc. posted -0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CALA.

Calithera Biosciences Inc. [CALA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $273 million, or 74.90% of CALA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CALA stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 9,559,642, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 9,456,100 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.39 million in CALA stocks shares; and FEDERATED HERMES, INC., currently with $37.69 million in CALA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Calithera Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Calithera Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:CALA] by around 8,229,695 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 3,556,980 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 38,467,460 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,254,135 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CALA stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,693,159 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,054,055 shares during the same period.