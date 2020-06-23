Athenex Inc. [ATNX] Revenue clocked in at $122.90 million, down -15.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Athenex Inc. [NASDAQ: ATNX] price plunged by -3.09 percent to reach at -$0.41. A sum of 853447 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 587.46K shares. Athenex Inc. shares reached a high of $13.34 and dropped to a low of $12.66 until finishing in the latest session at $12.85.

Guru’s Opinion on Athenex Inc. [ATNX]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Athenex Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 02, 2019, representing the official price target for Athenex Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while SunTrust analysts kept a Buy rating on ATNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Athenex Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.40.

ATNX Stock Performance Analysis:

Athenex Inc. [ATNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, ATNX shares gained by 17.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.36 for Athenex Inc. [ATNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.63, while it was recorded at 13.07 for the last single week of trading, and 12.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Athenex Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Athenex Inc. [ATNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -117.88 and a Gross Margin at +31.23. Athenex Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -122.25.

Return on Total Capital for ATNX is now -57.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -57.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Athenex Inc. [ATNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.94. Additionally, ATNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Athenex Inc. [ATNX] managed to generate an average of -$215,591 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Athenex Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

ATNX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Athenex Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATNX.

Athenex Inc. [ATNX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $615 million, or 58.30% of ATNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATNX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 11,532,467, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,986,663 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $66.12 million in ATNX stocks shares; and AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $64.64 million in ATNX stock with ownership of nearly -7.345% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Athenex Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Athenex Inc. [NASDAQ:ATNX] by around 7,117,931 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 3,954,520 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 35,296,518 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,368,969 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATNX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,769,577 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 385,713 shares during the same period.