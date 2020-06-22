why SpartanNash Company [SPTN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $21.17

SpartanNash Company [NASDAQ: SPTN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.54% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.65%. Over the last 12 months, SPTN stock rose by 60.84%. The one-year SpartanNash Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.83. The average equity rating for SPTN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $660.08 million, with 36.17 million shares outstanding and 34.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 618.61K shares, SPTN stock reached a trading volume of 981396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SpartanNash Company [SPTN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPTN shares is $21.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPTN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for SpartanNash Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on March 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price from $10 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2020, representing the official price target for SpartanNash Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $9, while Pivotal Research Group kept a Hold rating on SPTN stock. On August 02, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SPTN shares from 13 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SpartanNash Company is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPTN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPTN in the course of the last twelve months was 3.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

SPTN Stock Performance Analysis:

SpartanNash Company [SPTN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.65. With this latest performance, SPTN shares gained by 2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPTN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.41 for SpartanNash Company [SPTN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.12, while it was recorded at 18.70 for the last single week of trading, and 14.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SpartanNash Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SpartanNash Company [SPTN] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.84 and a Gross Margin at +14.57. SpartanNash Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.07.

Return on Total Capital for SPTN is now 4.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.38. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SpartanNash Company [SPTN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 145.21. Additionally, SPTN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.48. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SpartanNash Company [SPTN] managed to generate an average of $335 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 24.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.86.SpartanNash Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

SPTN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SpartanNash Company posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPTN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SpartanNash Company go to 5.39%.

SpartanNash Company [SPTN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $518 million, or 82.10% of SPTN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPTN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,774,562, which is approximately -0.502% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 3,060,755 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.19 million in SPTN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $46.83 million in SPTN stock with ownership of nearly 4.112% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SpartanNash Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in SpartanNash Company [NASDAQ:SPTN] by around 2,753,069 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 3,316,908 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 22,683,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,753,965 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPTN stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,294,642 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 397,817 shares during the same period.