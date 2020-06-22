TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] Stock trading around $4.52 per share: What’s Next?

TimkenSteel Corporation [NYSE: TMST] gained 2.96% on the last trading session, reaching $4.52 price per share at the time. TimkenSteel Corporation represents 44.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $197.39 million with the latest information. TMST stock price has been found in the range of $4.33 to $4.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 434.18K shares, TMST reached a trading volume of 982031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMST shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMST stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for TimkenSteel Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $8.25 to $7.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2019, representing the official price target for TimkenSteel Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $12 to $13.50, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on TMST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TimkenSteel Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMST in the course of the last twelve months was 1.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for TMST stock

TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.02. With this latest performance, TMST shares gained by 50.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.03 for TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.29, while it was recorded at 4.39 for the last single week of trading, and 5.26 for the last 200 days.

TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.96 and a Gross Margin at +2.10. TimkenSteel Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.10.

Return on Total Capital for TMST is now -8.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -15.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 32.50. Additionally, TMST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 31.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 23.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST] managed to generate an average of -$44,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.TimkenSteel Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TimkenSteel Corporation posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 140.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMST.

An analysis of insider ownership at TimkenSteel Corporation [TMST]

There are presently around $126 million, or 62.80% of TMST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMST stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,448,675, which is approximately -2.624% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 3,718,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.81 million in TMST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.79 million in TMST stock with ownership of nearly 1.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TimkenSteel Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in TimkenSteel Corporation [NYSE:TMST] by around 1,341,943 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 5,375,098 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 21,123,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,840,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMST stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 140,924 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,286,915 shares during the same period.