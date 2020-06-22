Suburban Propane Partners L.P. [SPH] Is Currently 0.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. [NYSE: SPH] closed the trading session at $16.32 on 06/19/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $16.01, while the highest price level was $17.18. The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.31 percent and weekly performance of 11.78 percent. The stock has been moved at -26.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 18.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 41.42 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 358.22K shares, SPH reached to a volume of 977498 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Suburban Propane Partners L.P. [SPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPH shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Suburban Propane Partners L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 19, 2018, representing the official price target for Suburban Propane Partners L.P. stock. On January 03, 2018, analysts increased their price target for SPH shares from 26 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suburban Propane Partners L.P. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPH in the course of the last twelve months was 33.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

SPH stock trade performance evaluation

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. [SPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.78. With this latest performance, SPH shares gained by 18.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.02 for Suburban Propane Partners L.P. [SPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.47, while it was recorded at 15.76 for the last single week of trading, and 19.52 for the last 200 days.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. [SPH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suburban Propane Partners L.P. [SPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.53 and a Gross Margin at +18.13. Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.41.

Return on Total Capital for SPH is now 9.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.35. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Suburban Propane Partners L.P. [SPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 289.52. Additionally, SPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 289.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 74.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Suburban Propane Partners L.P. [SPH] managed to generate an average of $20,372 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Suburban Propane Partners L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Suburban Propane Partners L.P. [SPH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Suburban Propane Partners L.P. posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suburban Propane Partners L.P. go to 4.00%.

Suburban Propane Partners L.P. [SPH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $289 million, or 37.60% of SPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPH stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 8,041,862, which is approximately -3.043% of the company’s market cap and around 1.37% of the total institutional ownership; ABRAMS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 2,667,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.53 million in SPH stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $11.83 million in SPH stock with ownership of nearly -24.574% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suburban Propane Partners L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Suburban Propane Partners L.P. [NYSE:SPH] by around 1,896,839 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 3,048,790 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 12,761,966 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,707,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPH stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 827,943 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 956,763 shares during the same period.