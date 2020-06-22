Stifel lifts Harsco Corporation [HSC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Harsco Corporation [NYSE: HSC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.11% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.53%. Over the last 12 months, HSC stock dropped by -53.96%. The one-year Harsco Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.45. The average equity rating for HSC stock is currently 1.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.01 billion, with 78.76 million shares outstanding and 77.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 872.71K shares, HSC stock reached a trading volume of 968090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Harsco Corporation [HSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSC shares is $16.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Harsco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barrington Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Harsco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $30, while Lake Street kept a Buy rating on HSC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harsco Corporation is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.83.

HSC Stock Performance Analysis:

Harsco Corporation [HSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.53. With this latest performance, HSC shares gained by 26.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.45 for Harsco Corporation [HSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.01, while it was recorded at 12.88 for the last single week of trading, and 15.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Harsco Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harsco Corporation [HSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.27 and a Gross Margin at +23.40. Harsco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.88.

Return on Total Capital for HSC is now 8.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harsco Corporation [HSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 112.10. Additionally, HSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Harsco Corporation [HSC] managed to generate an average of $2,689 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Harsco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

HSC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Harsco Corporation posted 0.37/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harsco Corporation go to 10.00%.

Harsco Corporation [HSC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $913 million, or 93.40% of HSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,321,925, which is approximately -5.216% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,325,273 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $104.4 million in HSC stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $47.71 million in HSC stock with ownership of nearly 44.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harsco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 99 institutional holders increased their position in Harsco Corporation [NYSE:HSC] by around 16,430,745 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 16,325,394 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 40,017,119 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,773,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSC stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,362,839 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 7,613,947 shares during the same period.