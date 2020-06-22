Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR] Stock trading around $9.95 per share: What’s Next?

Rattler Midstream LP [NASDAQ: RTLR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.61% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.43%. Over the last 12 months, RTLR stock dropped by -48.04%. The one-year Rattler Midstream LP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.55. The average equity rating for RTLR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.50 billion, with 151.52 million shares outstanding and 42.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 685.69K shares, RTLR stock reached a trading volume of 999213 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTLR shares is $10.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Rattler Midstream LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $21 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Rattler Midstream LP stock. On March 09, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for RTLR shares from 18 to 11.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rattler Midstream LP is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTLR in the course of the last twelve months was 2.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

RTLR Stock Performance Analysis:

Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.43. With this latest performance, RTLR shares gained by 7.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.86 for Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.98, while it was recorded at 10.22 for the last single week of trading, and 12.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rattler Midstream LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.34 and a Gross Margin at +52.16. Rattler Midstream LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.27.

Return on Total Capital for RTLR is now 21.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.51. Additionally, RTLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR] managed to generate an average of $39,397 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Rattler Midstream LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

RTLR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rattler Midstream LP posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -56.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rattler Midstream LP go to 40.00%.

Rattler Midstream LP [RTLR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $424 million, or 98.30% of RTLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTLR stocks are: ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP with ownership of 4,794,832, which is approximately 138.602% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; HITE HEDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,945,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $39.26 million in RTLR stocks shares; and CARDINAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC /CT, currently with $32.44 million in RTLR stock with ownership of nearly 28.131% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rattler Midstream LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Rattler Midstream LP [NASDAQ:RTLR] by around 11,851,315 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 12,804,611 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 17,917,114 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,573,040 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTLR stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,317,269 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 3,465,294 shares during the same period.