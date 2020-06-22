Piper Sandler lifts Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. [SOI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. [NYSE: SOI] jumped around 0.18 points on Friday, while shares priced at $7.51 at the close of the session, up 2.46%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. stock is now -46.36% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SOI Stock saw the intraday high of $7.5961 and lowest of $7.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.01, which means current price is +66.89% above from all time high which was touched on 01/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 528.02K shares, SOI reached a trading volume of 986247 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. [SOI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOI shares is $8.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. stock. On February 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SOI shares from 18 to 16.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for SOI in the course of the last twelve months was 4.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.90.

How has SOI stock performed recently?

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. [SOI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, SOI shares gained by 18.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.47 for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. [SOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.60, while it was recorded at 7.33 for the last single week of trading, and 10.14 for the last 200 days.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. [SOI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. [SOI] shares currently have an operating margin of +44.90 and a Gross Margin at +52.59. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.05.

Return on Total Capital for SOI is now 28.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. [SOI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.26. Additionally, SOI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. [SOI] managed to generate an average of $207,702 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.50.Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Earnings analysis for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. [SOI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. go to -10.66%.

Insider trade positions for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. [SOI]

There are presently around $207 million, or 95.60% of SOI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOI stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 2,423,240, which is approximately -28.684% of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,285,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.16 million in SOI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.04 million in SOI stock with ownership of nearly 0.206% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 66 institutional holders increased their position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. [NYSE:SOI] by around 3,368,841 shares. Additionally, 76 investors decreased positions by around 7,922,613 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 16,269,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,561,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOI stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 591,138 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,799,248 shares during the same period.