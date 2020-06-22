Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] is 92.12% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Meridian Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ: VIVO] surged by $0.38 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $19.17 during the day while it closed the day at $18.77. Meridian Bioscience Inc. stock has also gained 11.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VIVO stock has inclined by 154.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 88.08% and gained 92.12% year-on date.

The market cap for VIVO stock reached $787.78 million, with 42.83 million shares outstanding and 42.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 857.97K shares, VIVO reached a trading volume of 990090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIVO shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIVO stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Meridian Bioscience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Jaffray dropped their target price from $15 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2019, representing the official price target for Meridian Bioscience Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $17 to $11, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Sell rating on VIVO stock. On January 26, 2018, analysts increased their price target for VIVO shares from 14 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meridian Bioscience Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIVO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIVO in the course of the last twelve months was 28.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

VIVO stock trade performance evaluation

Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.20. With this latest performance, VIVO shares gained by 24.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 88.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIVO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.50 for Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.30, while it was recorded at 18.22 for the last single week of trading, and 10.32 for the last 200 days.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.37 and a Gross Margin at +58.86. Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.13.

Return on Total Capital for VIVO is now 15.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 39.71. Additionally, VIVO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 39.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] managed to generate an average of $36,942 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Meridian Bioscience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Meridian Bioscience Inc. posted 0.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 77.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIVO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Meridian Bioscience Inc. go to 17.00%.

Meridian Bioscience Inc. [VIVO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $671 million, or 85.40% of VIVO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIVO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,570,489, which is approximately -4.861% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,299,771 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.71 million in VIVO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $59.17 million in VIVO stock with ownership of nearly -4.094% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meridian Bioscience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Meridian Bioscience Inc. [NASDAQ:VIVO] by around 4,129,453 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 6,456,091 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 25,163,913 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,749,457 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIVO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,318,358 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 1,824,150 shares during the same period.