Market cap of Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN] reaches 6.84B – now what?

Aspen Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: AZPN] price plunged by -0.61 percent to reach at -$0.62. A sum of 985698 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 573.29K shares. Aspen Technology Inc. shares reached a high of $103.0399 and dropped to a low of $99.59 until finishing in the latest session at $100.53.

The one-year AZPN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.09. The average equity rating for AZPN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZPN shares is $119.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZPN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Aspen Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Aspen Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $131 to $123, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on AZPN stock. On August 12, 2019, analysts increased their price target for AZPN shares from 133 to 152.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aspen Technology Inc. is set at 4.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for AZPN in the course of the last twelve months was 30.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

AZPN Stock Performance Analysis:

Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.89. With this latest performance, AZPN shares gained by 5.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.58 for Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.15, while it was recorded at 101.49 for the last single week of trading, and 113.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Aspen Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN] shares currently have an operating margin of +47.26 and a Gross Margin at +90.34. Aspen Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.91.

Return on Total Capital for AZPN is now 113.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 481.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 481.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 44.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 55.94. Additionally, AZPN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN] managed to generate an average of $164,209 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.02.Aspen Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

AZPN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aspen Technology Inc. posted 1.59/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 45.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aspen Technology Inc. go to 2.00%.

Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,844 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZPN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,377,532, which is approximately 2.433% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,022,439 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $605.44 million in AZPN stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $598.98 million in AZPN stock with ownership of nearly -2.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aspen Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Aspen Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:AZPN] by around 12,759,640 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 9,929,060 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 45,392,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,081,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZPN stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,219,625 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 2,553,869 shares during the same period.