Interface Inc. [TILE] is -51.93% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Interface Inc. [NASDAQ: TILE] traded at a low on 06/19/20, posting a -0.93 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.97. The results of the trading session contributed to over 990479 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Interface Inc. stands at 8.18% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.39%.

The market cap for TILE stock reached $470.68 million, with 58.45 million shares outstanding and 57.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 571.92K shares, TILE reached a trading volume of 990479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Interface Inc. [TILE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TILE shares is $12.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TILE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Interface Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2019, representing the official price target for Interface Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Interface Inc. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for TILE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for TILE in the course of the last twelve months was 9.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has TILE stock performed recently?

Interface Inc. [TILE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.61. With this latest performance, TILE shares dropped by -2.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TILE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.08 for Interface Inc. [TILE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.70, while it was recorded at 8.24 for the last single week of trading, and 13.06 for the last 200 days.

Interface Inc. [TILE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Interface Inc. [TILE] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.74 and a Gross Margin at +38.03. Interface Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.90.

Return on Total Capital for TILE is now 14.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Interface Inc. [TILE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 192.04. Additionally, TILE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 178.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 61.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Interface Inc. [TILE] managed to generate an average of $19,270 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Interface Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Interface Inc. [TILE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Interface Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TILE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Interface Inc. go to 33.10%.

Insider trade positions for Interface Inc. [TILE]

There are presently around $428 million, or 96.10% of TILE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TILE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,602,908, which is approximately -3.936% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,287,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.14 million in TILE stocks shares; and FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC, currently with $34.79 million in TILE stock with ownership of nearly -0.599% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Interface Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Interface Inc. [NASDAQ:TILE] by around 4,511,701 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 4,320,916 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 44,809,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,642,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TILE stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 557,971 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 2,593,548 shares during the same period.