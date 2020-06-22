H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Karuna Therapeutics Inc. [KRTX] – find out why.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KRTX] slipped around -2.45 points on Friday, while shares priced at $97.30 at the close of the session, down -2.46%. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. stock is now 29.15% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. KRTX Stock saw the intraday high of $102.97 and lowest of $97.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 152.00, which means current price is +84.91% above from all time high which was touched on 01/22/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 250.70K shares, KRTX reached a trading volume of 966323 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Karuna Therapeutics Inc. [KRTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRTX shares is $126.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on KRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is set at 6.00 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.31.

How has KRTX stock performed recently?

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. [KRTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.78. With this latest performance, KRTX shares gained by 15.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.45% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.57 for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. [KRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.31, while it was recorded at 97.96 for the last single week of trading, and 65.63 for the last 200 days.

Karuna Therapeutics Inc. [KRTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for KRTX is now -22.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -21.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. [KRTX] managed to generate an average of -$2,313,526 per employee.Karuna Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 145.80 and a Current Ratio set at 145.80.

Earnings analysis for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. [KRTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.65/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.87/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KRTX.

Insider trade positions for Karuna Therapeutics Inc. [KRTX]

There are presently around $1,633 million, or 77.50% of KRTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRTX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 3,912,406, which is approximately 0.269% of the company’s market cap and around 18.60% of the total institutional ownership; SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC., holding 1,885,602 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.47 million in KRTX stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $177.08 million in KRTX stock with ownership of nearly 148.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Karuna Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KRTX] by around 5,149,150 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 1,772,539 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 9,863,844 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,785,533 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRTX stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,482,094 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,573,188 shares during the same period.