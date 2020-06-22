For Cintas Corporation [CTAS], BofA/Merrill sees a rise to $255. What next?

Cintas Corporation [NASDAQ: CTAS] traded at a low on 06/19/20, posting a -2.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $270.16. The results of the trading session contributed to over 970171 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cintas Corporation stands at 3.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.04%.

The market cap for CTAS stock reached $28.70 billion, with 104.25 million shares outstanding and 87.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 939.04K shares, CTAS reached a trading volume of 970171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cintas Corporation [CTAS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CTAS shares is $247.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CTAS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Cintas Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Cintas Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $175, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on CTAS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cintas Corporation is set at 10.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CTAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CTAS in the course of the last twelve months was 29.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has CTAS stock performed recently?

Cintas Corporation [CTAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.49. With this latest performance, CTAS shares gained by 12.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CTAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.81 for Cintas Corporation [CTAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 233.40, while it was recorded at 271.88 for the last single week of trading, and 251.80 for the last 200 days.

Cintas Corporation [CTAS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cintas Corporation [CTAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.66 and a Gross Margin at +45.39. Cintas Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.67.

Return on Total Capital for CTAS is now 20.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cintas Corporation [CTAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 94.91. Additionally, CTAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cintas Corporation [CTAS] managed to generate an average of $19,401 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.94.Cintas Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Cintas Corporation [CTAS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cintas Corporation posted 2.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.93/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CTAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cintas Corporation go to 9.70%.

Insider trade positions for Cintas Corporation [CTAS]

There are presently around $18,257 million, or 66.20% of CTAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CTAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,643,518, which is approximately 2.787% of the company’s market cap and around 15.58% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,145,597 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in CTAS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.05 billion in CTAS stock with ownership of nearly 0.277% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cintas Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in Cintas Corporation [NASDAQ:CTAS] by around 6,200,374 shares. Additionally, 438 investors decreased positions by around 6,813,235 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 54,564,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,577,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CTAS stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 661,077 shares, while 136 institutional investors sold positions of 762,723 shares during the same period.