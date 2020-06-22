Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [CFFN] Is Currently -2.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [NASDAQ: CFFN] loss -2.17% or -0.24 points to close at $10.84 with a heavy trading volume of 995055 shares. It opened the trading session at $11.11, the shares rose to $11.19 and dropped to $10.76, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CFFN points out that the company has recorded -23.39% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 532.58K shares, CFFN reached to a volume of 995055 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [CFFN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CFFN shares is $13.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CFFN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2012, representing the official price target for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Stifel Nicolaus analysts kept a Buy rating on CFFN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CFFN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

Trading performance analysis for CFFN stock

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [CFFN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.04. With this latest performance, CFFN shares dropped by -4.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CFFN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.38 for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [CFFN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.57, while it was recorded at 11.14 for the last single week of trading, and 12.96 for the last 200 days.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [CFFN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [CFFN] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.29. Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.76.

Return on Total Capital for CFFN is now 3.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.91, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [CFFN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 167.62. Additionally, CFFN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [CFFN] managed to generate an average of $121,847 per employee.

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [CFFN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CFFN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [CFFN]

There are presently around $1,146 million, or 75.20% of CFFN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CFFN stocks are: AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC with ownership of 20,340,307, which is approximately 2.568% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,712,455 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.64 million in CFFN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $146.91 million in CFFN stock with ownership of nearly 3.873% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 70 institutional holders increased their position in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. [NASDAQ:CFFN] by around 3,958,814 shares. Additionally, 79 investors decreased positions by around 3,856,989 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 97,934,802 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 105,750,605 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CFFN stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 173,036 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,800,477 shares during the same period.