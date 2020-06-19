why Fox Factory Holding Corp. [FOXF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $61.29

Fox Factory Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: FOXF] closed the trading session at $78.12 on 06/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $76.1404, while the highest price level was $81.94. The stocks have a year to date performance of 12.29 percent and weekly performance of -0.45 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.00 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 24.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 39.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 418.41K shares, FOXF reached to a volume of 1908794 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fox Factory Holding Corp. [FOXF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FOXF shares is $61.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FOXF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CJS Securities have made an estimate for Fox Factory Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill raised their target price from $68 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Fox Factory Holding Corp. stock. On August 01, 2019, analysts increased their price target for FOXF shares from 78 to 86.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fox Factory Holding Corp. is set at 5.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for FOXF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

FOXF stock trade performance evaluation

Fox Factory Holding Corp. [FOXF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.45. With this latest performance, FOXF shares gained by 24.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.37 for Fox Factory Holding Corp. [FOXF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.55, while it was recorded at 82.33 for the last single week of trading, and 62.78 for the last 200 days.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. [FOXF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fox Factory Holding Corp. [FOXF] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.02 and a Gross Margin at +32.02. Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.39.

Return on Total Capital for FOXF is now 24.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fox Factory Holding Corp. [FOXF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.33. Additionally, FOXF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.89, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fox Factory Holding Corp. [FOXF] managed to generate an average of $35,782 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.34.Fox Factory Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fox Factory Holding Corp. [FOXF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fox Factory Holding Corp. posted 0.68/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.66/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FOXF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fox Factory Holding Corp. go to 15.00%.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. [FOXF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,326 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FOXF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,510,867, which is approximately -2.976% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 5,053,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $416.8 million in FOXF stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $324.54 million in FOXF stock with ownership of nearly 1.116% of the company’s market capitalization.

107 institutional holders increased their position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:FOXF] by around 3,559,655 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 3,052,059 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 33,708,935 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,320,649 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FOXF stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,451,792 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 746,673 shares during the same period.