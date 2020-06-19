Friday, June 19, 2020
type here...
Companies

why Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $34.14

By Brandon Evans

Must read

Companies

National Fuel Gas Company [NFG] Revenue clocked in at $1.59 billion, down -12.27% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
National Fuel Gas Company stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.52% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more
Companies

Upwork Inc. [UPWK] gain 12.09% so far this year. What now?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Upwork Inc. price plunged by -1.32 percent to reach at -$0.16. A sum of 1648379 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Market

Redfin Corporation [RDFN] is 64.05% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Redfin Corporation loss -0.91% or -0.32 points to close at $34.68 with a heavy trading volume of 1340106 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Companies

SL Green Realty Corp. [SLG] Stock trading around $53.77 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
SL Green Realty Corp. stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.47% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of...
Read more

Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE: CAG] price plunged by -0.17 percent to reach at -$0.06. A sum of 3267883 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.14M shares. Conagra Brands Inc. shares reached a high of $34.57 and dropped to a low of $34.03 until finishing in the latest session at $34.24.

The one-year CAG stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.29. The average equity rating for CAG stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAG shares is $34.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAG stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Standpoint Research have made an estimate for Conagra Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Conagra Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $26 to $30, while Bernstein kept a Mkt Perform rating on CAG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Conagra Brands Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAG in the course of the last twelve months was 34.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

CAG Stock Performance Analysis:

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.61. With this latest performance, CAG shares gained by 3.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.62 for Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.53, while it was recorded at 33.71 for the last single week of trading, and 30.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Conagra Brands Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.76 and a Gross Margin at +27.89. Conagra Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.13.

Return on Total Capital for CAG is now 10.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.59. Additionally, CAG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] managed to generate an average of $37,789 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Conagra Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CAG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Conagra Brands Inc. posted 0.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.41/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Conagra Brands Inc. go to 8.68%.

Conagra Brands Inc. [CAG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,035 million, or 85.60% of CAG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CAG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 58,610,204, which is approximately 4.307% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,450,150 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.39 billion in CAG stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.31 billion in CAG stock with ownership of nearly 28.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Conagra Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 286 institutional holders increased their position in Conagra Brands Inc. [NYSE:CAG] by around 25,790,535 shares. Additionally, 378 investors decreased positions by around 42,609,903 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 340,797,365 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 409,197,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CAG stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,661,450 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 4,088,009 shares during the same period.

Previous articleCVS Health Corporation [CVS] Stock trading around $64.49 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleTRI Pointe Group Inc. [TPH] moved down -2.35: Why It’s Important

More articles

Companies

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] moved down -3.67: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. price plunged by -3.67 percent to reach at -$0.84. A sum of 3048239 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Companies

Palo Alto Networks Inc. [PANW] fell -0.40% so far this year. What now?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Palo Alto Networks Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.48% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of...
Read more
Companies

Needham lifts Globus Medical Inc. [GMED] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Misty Lee - 0
Globus Medical Inc. price plunged by -1.27 percent to reach at -$0.61. A sum of 1011742 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] Revenue clocked in at $32.10 billion, up 3.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Abbott Laboratories plunged by -$0.62 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $91.34 during the day while it...
Read more
Finance

Walmart Inc. [WMT] Is Currently -0.87 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Walmart Inc. traded at a low on 06/18/20, posting a -0.87 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $117.99. The results...
Read more
Companies

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. [FLWS] moved down -3.67: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
1-800-FLOWERS.COM Inc. price plunged by -3.67 percent to reach at -$0.84. A sum of 3048239 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Market

why Insmed Incorporated [INSM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $44.11

Brandon Evans - 0
Insmed Incorporated gained 1.75% or 0.49 points to close at $28.42 with a heavy trading volume of 1169618 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Industry

Intuit Inc. [INTU] Stock trading around $287.23 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Intuit Inc. closed the trading session at $287.23 on 06/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $282.37, while...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Abbott Laboratories [ABT] Revenue clocked in at $32.10 billion, up 3.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Abbott Laboratories plunged by -$0.62 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $91.34 during the day while it...
Read more
Finance

Walmart Inc. [WMT] Is Currently -0.87 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Walmart Inc. traded at a low on 06/18/20, posting a -0.87 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $117.99. The results...
Read more

Popular Category