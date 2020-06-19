why Apple Inc. [AAPL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $323.98

Apple Inc. [NASDAQ: AAPL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.04% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.71%. Over the last 12 months, AAPL stock rose by 77.76%. The one-year Apple Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.57. The average equity rating for AAPL stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1511.46 billion, with 4.36 billion shares outstanding and 4.33 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 41.11M shares, AAPL stock reached a trading volume of 23860723 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Apple Inc. [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $323.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Apple Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price from $375 to $425. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Apple Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $310 to $400, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on AAPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc. is set at 8.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 21.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 28.73 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

AAPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Apple Inc. [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.71. With this latest performance, AAPL shares gained by 12.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.08 for Apple Inc. [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 307.96, while it was recorded at 347.44 for the last single week of trading, and 277.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Apple Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Apple Inc. [AAPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.33 and a Gross Margin at +37.58. Apple Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.25.

Return on Total Capital for AAPL is now 30.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.40. Additionally, AAPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Apple Inc. [AAPL] managed to generate an average of $403,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Apple Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

AAPL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Apple Inc. posted 2.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.1/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc. go to 11.48%.

Apple Inc. [AAPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $967,446 million, or 62.00% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 336,728,608, which is approximately 2.249% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 274,684,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.58 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $86.19 billion in AAPL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Apple Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,343 institutional holders increased their position in Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] by around 195,913,082 shares. Additionally, 2,007 investors decreased positions by around 114,983,681 shares, while 148 investors held positions by with 2,440,735,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,751,631,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAPL stock had 162 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,672,324 shares, while 123 institutional investors sold positions of 5,270,797 shares during the same period.