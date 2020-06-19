Waste Management Inc. [WM] fell -8.18% so far this year. What now?

Waste Management Inc. [NYSE: WM] traded at a low on 06/18/20, posting a -1.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $104.64. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1198191 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Waste Management Inc. stands at 2.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.36%.

The market cap for WM stock reached $43.87 billion, with 424.20 million shares outstanding and 421.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, WM reached a trading volume of 1198191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Waste Management Inc. [WM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WM shares is $110.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Waste Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 29, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Waste Management Inc. stock. On March 04, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WM shares from 116 to 132.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Waste Management Inc. is set at 2.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for WM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for WM in the course of the last twelve months was 41.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has WM stock performed recently?

Waste Management Inc. [WM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, WM shares gained by 6.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.90 for Waste Management Inc. [WM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.69, while it was recorded at 104.88 for the last single week of trading, and 110.30 for the last 200 days.

Waste Management Inc. [WM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Waste Management Inc. [WM] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.82 and a Gross Margin at +28.37. Waste Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.81.

Return on Total Capital for WM is now 14.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Waste Management Inc. [WM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 197.27. Additionally, WM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 193.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Waste Management Inc. [WM] managed to generate an average of $37,194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Waste Management Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Waste Management Inc. [WM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Waste Management Inc. posted 1.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.08/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Waste Management Inc. go to -0.43%.

Insider trade positions for Waste Management Inc. [WM]

There are presently around $33,529 million, or 79.70% of WM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,344,185, which is approximately 2.701% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,911,761 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.48 billion in WM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.14 billion in WM stock with ownership of nearly -0.51% of the company’s market capitalization.

625 institutional holders increased their position in Waste Management Inc. [NYSE:WM] by around 24,639,200 shares. Additionally, 651 investors decreased positions by around 24,563,071 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 268,005,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 317,207,581 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WM stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,043,733 shares, while 132 institutional investors sold positions of 2,319,678 shares during the same period.