Tiffany & Co. [TIF] moved down -0.49: Why It’s Important

Tiffany & Co. [NYSE: TIF] loss -0.49% on the last trading session, reaching $120.90 price per share at the time. Tiffany & Co. represents 121.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.71 billion with the latest information. TIF stock price has been found in the range of $120.33 to $121.50.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, TIF reached a trading volume of 1286433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tiffany & Co. [TIF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIF shares is $133.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIF stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Tiffany & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 25, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Tiffany & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $126, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Perform rating on TIF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tiffany & Co. is set at 2.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.70.

Trading performance analysis for TIF stock

Tiffany & Co. [TIF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, TIF shares dropped by -5.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.69 for Tiffany & Co. [TIF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 125.54, while it was recorded at 120.47 for the last single week of trading, and 121.99 for the last 200 days.

Tiffany & Co. [TIF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tiffany & Co. [TIF] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.52 and a Gross Margin at +62.39. Tiffany & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.23.

Return on Total Capital for TIF is now 15.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.74. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tiffany & Co. [TIF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.51. Additionally, TIF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tiffany & Co. [TIF] managed to generate an average of $38,376 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 18.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.Tiffany & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Tiffany & Co. [TIF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tiffany & Co. posted 1.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TIF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tiffany & Co. go to 6.25%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tiffany & Co. [TIF]

There are presently around $12,055 million, or 94.50% of TIF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,658,729, which is approximately 2.383% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,324,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.01 billion in TIF stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $571.75 million in TIF stock with ownership of nearly 12.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

268 institutional holders increased their position in Tiffany & Co. [NYSE:TIF] by around 22,465,829 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 27,369,684 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 49,393,418 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,228,931 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIF stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,321,478 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 8,841,638 shares during the same period.