Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] stock Reiterated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $108

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] loss -0.19% or -0.24 points to close at $125.98 with a heavy trading volume of 3060868 shares. It opened the trading session at $125.73, the shares rose to $126.63 and dropped to $125.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TXN points out that the company has recorded -0.87% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.27M shares, TXN reached to a volume of 3060868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $118.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $145 to $108, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on TXN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 3.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 46.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for TXN stock

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.10. With this latest performance, TXN shares gained by 11.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.79 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.63, while it was recorded at 125.30 for the last single week of trading, and 120.57 for the last 200 days.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.54 and a Gross Margin at +61.71. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.66.

Return on Total Capital for TXN is now 39.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 35.89. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 28.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.88. Additionally, TXN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] managed to generate an average of $167,462 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.82.Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Texas Instruments Incorporated posted 1.36/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.22/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 6.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]

There are presently around $98,866 million, or 86.90% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 91,001,575, which is approximately 2.835% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 69,820,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.81 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.16 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly 1.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

706 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 49,401,870 shares. Additionally, 841 investors decreased positions by around 61,950,989 shares, while 189 investors held positions by with 671,932,352 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 783,285,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,538,751 shares, while 185 institutional investors sold positions of 9,486,301 shares during the same period.