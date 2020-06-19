Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] Stock trading around $0.51 per share: What’s Next?

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX: SYN] gained 7.72% on the last trading session, reaching $0.51 price per share at the time. Synthetic Biologics Inc. represents 18.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.09 million with the latest information. SYN stock price has been found in the range of $0.50 to $0.64.

If compared to the average trading volume of 308.20K shares, SYN reached a trading volume of 5610463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]:

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Synthetic Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, FBR Capital raised their target price from $10 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2016, representing the official price target for Synthetic Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while FBR Capital analysts kept a Outperform rating on SYN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synthetic Biologics Inc. is set at 0.05

Trading performance analysis for SYN stock

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.49. With this latest performance, SYN shares gained by 59.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.09 for Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3660, while it was recorded at 0.4562 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4222 for the last 200 days.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for SYN is now -81.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -64.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.03. Additionally, SYN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN] managed to generate an average of -$1,391,182 per employee.Synthetic Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Synthetic Biologics Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYN.

An analysis of insider ownership at Synthetic Biologics Inc. [SYN]

There are presently around $1 million, or 7.40% of SYN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYN stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 688,719, which is approximately 18.397% of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 245,896 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in SYN stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $51000.0 in SYN stock with ownership of nearly 28723.118% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synthetic Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Synthetic Biologics Inc. [AMEX:SYN] by around 487,205 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 753,851 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 91,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,332,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 269,363 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 136,718 shares during the same period.