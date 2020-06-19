Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] Revenue clocked in at $10.22 billion, down -21.36% YTD: What’s Next?

Steel Dynamics Inc. [NASDAQ: STLD] loss -2.23% or -0.61 points to close at $26.77 with a heavy trading volume of 1897046 shares. It opened the trading session at $27.27, the shares rose to $27.52 and dropped to $26.67, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STLD points out that the company has recorded -23.27% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -78.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.40M shares, STLD reached to a volume of 1897046 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STLD shares is $26.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Steel Dynamics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Steel Dynamics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $30 to $27, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on STLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Steel Dynamics Inc. is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for STLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for STLD in the course of the last twelve months was 9.07 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for STLD stock

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.61. With this latest performance, STLD shares gained by 10.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.49 for Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.09, while it was recorded at 27.09 for the last single week of trading, and 28.38 for the last 200 days.

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.44 and a Gross Margin at +13.61. Steel Dynamics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.41.

Return on Total Capital for STLD is now 15.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 68.94. Additionally, STLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD] managed to generate an average of $80,036 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.Steel Dynamics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Steel Dynamics Inc. posted 0.87/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STLD.

An analysis of insider ownership at Steel Dynamics Inc. [STLD]

There are presently around $4,813 million, or 86.20% of STLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STLD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 21,748,693, which is approximately -2.478% of the company’s market cap and around 5.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,898,549 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $544.82 million in STLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $239.43 million in STLD stock with ownership of nearly 2.576% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Steel Dynamics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 197 institutional holders increased their position in Steel Dynamics Inc. [NASDAQ:STLD] by around 15,176,108 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 18,609,282 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 141,987,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,772,495 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STLD stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,722,958 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 4,248,545 shares during the same period.