Sidoti Downgrade ABM Industries Incorporated [ABM]. What else is Wall St. saying?

ABM Industries Incorporated [NYSE: ABM] price surged by 19.98 percent to reach at $6.5. A sum of 2573583 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 565.54K shares. ABM Industries Incorporated shares reached a high of $39.45 and dropped to a low of $35.01 until finishing in the latest session at $39.03.

The one-year ABM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -31.19. The average equity rating for ABM stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ABM Industries Incorporated [ABM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABM shares is $29.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Sidoti have made an estimate for ABM Industries Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $43 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on April 08, 2020, representing the official price target for ABM Industries Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on ABM stock. On December 19, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ABM shares from 45 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ABM Industries Incorporated is set at 2.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABM in the course of the last twelve months was 16.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ABM Stock Performance Analysis:

ABM Industries Incorporated [ABM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.06. With this latest performance, ABM shares gained by 22.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.49 for ABM Industries Incorporated [ABM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.50, while it was recorded at 33.95 for the last single week of trading, and 34.82 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ABM Industries Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ABM Industries Incorporated [ABM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.38 and a Gross Margin at +10.35. ABM Industries Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.96.

Return on Total Capital for ABM is now 9.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.49. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ABM Industries Incorporated [ABM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.46. Additionally, ABM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ABM Industries Incorporated [ABM] managed to generate an average of $911 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.71.ABM Industries Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ABM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ABM Industries Incorporated posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.57/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABM Industries Incorporated go to 16.00%.

ABM Industries Incorporated [ABM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,091 million, or 98.20% of ABM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 10,106,881, which is approximately -2.099% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,979,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $259.59 million in ABM stocks shares; and ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, currently with $183.4 million in ABM stock with ownership of nearly 2.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ABM Industries Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in ABM Industries Incorporated [NYSE:ABM] by around 3,467,697 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 5,735,863 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 55,083,537 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,287,097 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABM stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,093,291 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,071,938 shares during the same period.