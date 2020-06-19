ServiceSource International Inc. [SREV] stock Downgrade by B. Riley FBR analyst, price target now $1.25

ServiceSource International Inc. [NASDAQ: SREV] loss -0.64% on the last trading session, reaching $1.55 price per share at the time. ServiceSource International Inc. represents 94.97 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $142.79 million with the latest information. SREV stock price has been found in the range of $1.52 to $1.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 296.55K shares, SREV reached a trading volume of 1760106 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ServiceSource International Inc. [SREV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SREV shares is $1.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SREV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for ServiceSource International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 21, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR dropped their target price from $3 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2018, representing the official price target for ServiceSource International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ServiceSource International Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for SREV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.51.

Trading performance analysis for SREV stock

ServiceSource International Inc. [SREV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.65. With this latest performance, SREV shares dropped by -3.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SREV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.61 for ServiceSource International Inc. [SREV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3637, while it was recorded at 1.5580 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3286 for the last 200 days.

ServiceSource International Inc. [SREV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ServiceSource International Inc. [SREV] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.98 and a Gross Margin at +28.44. ServiceSource International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.64.

Return on Total Capital for SREV is now -12.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -12.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ServiceSource International Inc. [SREV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 50.87. Additionally, SREV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ServiceSource International Inc. [SREV] managed to generate an average of -$5,838 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.ServiceSource International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ServiceSource International Inc. [SREV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ServiceSource International Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SREV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ServiceSource International Inc. go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ServiceSource International Inc. [SREV]

There are presently around $96 million, or 70.60% of SREV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SREV stocks are: EDENBROOK CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 9,935,056, which is approximately 15.683% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 8,868,233 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.83 million in SREV stocks shares; and ARCHON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $12.58 million in SREV stock with ownership of nearly -4.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ServiceSource International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in ServiceSource International Inc. [NASDAQ:SREV] by around 5,429,646 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 6,940,128 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 48,876,397 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,246,171 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SREV stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 168,331 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,597,719 shares during the same period.