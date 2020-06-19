SEI Investments Company [SEIC] Stock trading around $55.73 per share: What’s Next?

SEI Investments Company [NASDAQ: SEIC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.57% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.40%. Over the last 12 months, SEIC stock rose by 2.01%. The one-year SEI Investments Company stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.79. The average equity rating for SEIC stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.13 billion, with 149.47 million shares outstanding and 123.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 804.22K shares, SEIC stock reached a trading volume of 1185053 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on SEI Investments Company [SEIC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEIC shares is $54.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for SEI Investments Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $56 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2019, representing the official price target for SEI Investments Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SEI Investments Company is set at 1.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for SEIC in the course of the last twelve months was 19.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.90.

SEIC Stock Performance Analysis:

SEI Investments Company [SEIC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, SEIC shares gained by 9.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.19 for SEI Investments Company [SEIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.56, while it was recorded at 56.36 for the last single week of trading, and 58.29 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SEI Investments Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SEI Investments Company [SEIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.06 and a Gross Margin at +82.31. SEI Investments Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +30.35.

Return on Total Capital for SEIC is now 27.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 24.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SEI Investments Company [SEIC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.74. Additionally, SEIC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SEI Investments Company [SEIC] managed to generate an average of $133,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.SEI Investments Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

SEIC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SEI Investments Company posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SEI Investments Company go to 12.00%.

SEI Investments Company [SEIC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,197 million, or 76.60% of SEIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEIC stocks are: LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P with ownership of 15,685,051, which is approximately -5.191% of the company’s market cap and around 7.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,298,788 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $801.45 million in SEIC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $773.18 million in SEIC stock with ownership of nearly -1.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SEI Investments Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 171 institutional holders increased their position in SEI Investments Company [NASDAQ:SEIC] by around 6,285,643 shares. Additionally, 241 investors decreased positions by around 7,874,574 shares, while 75 investors held positions by with 96,396,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,557,076 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEIC stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,195,674 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 701,220 shares during the same period.