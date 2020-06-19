ROTH Capital Resumed Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ZYNE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.12% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 35.94%. Over the last 12 months, ZYNE stock dropped by -53.74%. The average equity rating for ZYNE stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $156.44 million, with 23.40 million shares outstanding and 22.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 958.18K shares, ZYNE stock reached a trading volume of 3745881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 31, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2019, representing the official price target for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.53 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49.

ZYNE Stock Performance Analysis:

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.94. With this latest performance, ZYNE shares gained by 24.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.97 for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.66, while it was recorded at 5.46 for the last single week of trading, and 5.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ZYNE is now -51.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.47. Additionally, ZYNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] managed to generate an average of -$1,176,557 per employee.Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.30 and a Current Ratio set at 7.30.

ZYNE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZYNE.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ZYNE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $51 million, or 38.20% of ZYNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYNE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,609,217, which is approximately -3.868% of the company’s market cap and around 12.32% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 1,508,608 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.28 million in ZYNE stocks shares; and ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC, currently with $6.63 million in ZYNE stock with ownership of nearly -40.677% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ZYNE] by around 666,322 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 2,208,158 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 6,345,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 9,219,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYNE stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 171,113 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 288,224 shares during the same period.