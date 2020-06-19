QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] stock Resumed by Deutsche Bank analyst, price target now $69

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: QTS] plunged by -$0.55 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $64.54 during the day while it closed the day at $63.69. QTS Realty Trust Inc. stock has also gained 3.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QTS stock has inclined by 35.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.08% and gained 17.36% year-on date.

The market cap for QTS stock reached $3.80 billion, with 60.27 million shares outstanding and 59.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 934.15K shares, QTS reached a trading volume of 3220491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QTS shares is $70.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for QTS Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for QTS Realty Trust Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QTS Realty Trust Inc. is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for QTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for QTS in the course of the last twelve months was 25.20.

QTS stock trade performance evaluation

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.49. With this latest performance, QTS shares gained by 1.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.27 for QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.43, while it was recorded at 63.45 for the last single week of trading, and 56.09 for the last 200 days.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.29 and a Gross Margin at +29.36. QTS Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.89.

Return on Total Capital for QTS is now 1.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 113.43. Additionally, QTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 161.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] managed to generate an average of $38,338 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, QTS Realty Trust Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -142.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QTS.

QTS Realty Trust Inc. [QTS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,675 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,585,349, which is approximately 2.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,182,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $397.19 million in QTS stocks shares; and TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $196.66 million in QTS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QTS Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in QTS Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:QTS] by around 14,186,697 shares. Additionally, 124 investors decreased positions by around 7,236,525 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 51,346,320 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,769,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QTS stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,484,575 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,118,781 shares during the same period.