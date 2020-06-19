Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] Stock trading around $17.73 per share: What’s Next?

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PTGX] surged by $1.55 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $18.70 during the day while it closed the day at $17.73. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stock has also gained 13.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PTGX stock has inclined by 195.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 151.13% and gained 151.49% year-on date.

The market cap for PTGX stock reached $588.99 million, with 27.70 million shares outstanding and 21.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 999.94K shares, PTGX reached a trading volume of 1156267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTGX shares is $27.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $17, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on PTGX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 256.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.54.

PTGX stock trade performance evaluation

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.58. With this latest performance, PTGX shares gained by 3.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 151.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.22 for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.32, while it was recorded at 16.54 for the last single week of trading, and 10.10 for the last 200 days.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] shares currently have an operating margin of -36026.41. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33414.29.

Return on Total Capital for PTGX is now -79.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -80.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.27. Additionally, PTGX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] managed to generate an average of -$1,057,356 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. posted -1.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.28/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -321.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTGX.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $380 million, or 78.00% of PTGX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PTGX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,094,144, which is approximately 0.323% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 2,660,392 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.06 million in PTGX stocks shares; and JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION – JJDC, INC., currently with $39.64 million in PTGX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

39 institutional holders increased their position in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PTGX] by around 2,236,912 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 3,332,306 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 17,917,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,486,642 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PTGX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 298,076 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 402,764 shares during the same period.