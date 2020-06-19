Piper Sandler slashes price target on 2U Inc. [TWOU] – find out why.

2U Inc. [NASDAQ: TWOU] closed the trading session at $35.41 on 06/18/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.38, while the highest price level was $35.645. The stocks have a year to date performance of 47.60 percent and weekly performance of 11.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 57.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 124.97 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, TWOU reached to a volume of 1226421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 2U Inc. [TWOU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWOU shares is $32.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWOU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for 2U Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $30 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for 2U Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on TWOU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 2U Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWOU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.43.

TWOU stock trade performance evaluation

2U Inc. [TWOU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.32. With this latest performance, TWOU shares gained by 3.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWOU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.91 for 2U Inc. [TWOU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.71, while it was recorded at 34.47 for the last single week of trading, and 23.23 for the last 200 days.

2U Inc. [TWOU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 2U Inc. [TWOU] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.69 and a Gross Margin at +71.78. 2U Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.93.

Return on Total Capital for TWOU is now -20.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 2U Inc. [TWOU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.12. Additionally, TWOU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.04. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 2U Inc. [TWOU] managed to generate an average of -$62,743 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.2U Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 2U Inc. [TWOU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 2U Inc. posted -0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -22.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWOU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 2U Inc. go to 25.00%.

2U Inc. [TWOU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,448 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWOU stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6,758,820, which is approximately 29.473% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWMARK COLORADO HOLDINGS LLC, holding 5,759,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $203.26 million in TWOU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $200.95 million in TWOU stock with ownership of nearly 1.498% of the company’s market capitalization.

100 institutional holders increased their position in 2U Inc. [NASDAQ:TWOU] by around 9,565,177 shares. Additionally, 97 investors decreased positions by around 13,238,931 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 46,557,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,362,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWOU stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 788,913 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 6,451,749 shares during the same period.