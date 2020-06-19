Oppenheimer lifts WEX Inc. [WEX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

WEX Inc. [NYSE: WEX] surged by $10.26 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $180.54 during the day while it closed the day at $171.53. WEX Inc. stock has also gained 12.05% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WEX stock has inclined by 70.81% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.50% and lost -18.11% year-on date.

The market cap for WEX stock reached $7.19 billion, with 43.42 million shares outstanding and 43.23 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 606.43K shares, WEX reached a trading volume of 2603395 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WEX Inc. [WEX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEX shares is $164.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEX stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for WEX Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $260 to $195. The new note on the price target was released on March 03, 2020, representing the official price target for WEX Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $249, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on WEX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WEX Inc. is set at 10.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.58.

WEX stock trade performance evaluation

WEX Inc. [WEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.05. With this latest performance, WEX shares gained by 29.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.27 for WEX Inc. [WEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.69, while it was recorded at 163.89 for the last single week of trading, and 178.20 for the last 200 days.

WEX Inc. [WEX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WEX Inc. [WEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.52 and a Gross Margin at +57.27. WEX Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.74.

Return on Total Capital for WEX is now 8.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WEX Inc. [WEX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 156.52. Additionally, WEX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 142.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WEX Inc. [WEX] managed to generate an average of $19,801 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for WEX Inc. [WEX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WEX Inc. posted 2.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.26/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEX Inc. go to 3.78%.

WEX Inc. [WEX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,991 million, or 98.44% of WEX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,149,107, which is approximately 2.49% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 4,098,464 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $660.96 million in WEX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $631.92 million in WEX stock with ownership of nearly 0.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WEX Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 186 institutional holders increased their position in WEX Inc. [NYSE:WEX] by around 5,255,632 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 4,976,451 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 33,119,900 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,351,983 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEX stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,296,776 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 1,556,451 shares during the same period.