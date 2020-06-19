NOW Inc. [DNOW] Revenue clocked in at $2.77 billion, down -21.26% YTD: What’s Next?

NOW Inc. [NYSE: DNOW] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.17 during the day while it closed the day at $8.85. NOW Inc. stock has also gained 14.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DNOW stock has inclined by 57.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.84% and lost -21.26% year-on date.

The market cap for DNOW stock reached $890.22 million, with 109.00 million shares outstanding and 108.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, DNOW reached a trading volume of 1821064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NOW Inc. [DNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNOW shares is $8.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for NOW Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $12 to $8.25. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for NOW Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $10, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on DNOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NOW Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.01.

DNOW stock trade performance evaluation

NOW Inc. [DNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.34. With this latest performance, DNOW shares gained by 33.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.01 for NOW Inc. [DNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.79, while it was recorded at 8.66 for the last single week of trading, and 9.33 for the last 200 days.

NOW Inc. [DNOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NOW Inc. [DNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.52 and a Gross Margin at +19.86. NOW Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.29.

Return on Total Capital for DNOW is now 3.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NOW Inc. [DNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.29. Additionally, DNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NOW Inc. [DNOW] managed to generate an average of -$22,045 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.74.NOW Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NOW Inc. [DNOW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NOW Inc. posted 0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNOW.

NOW Inc. [DNOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $959 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNOW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 12,296,401, which is approximately -2.21% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,377,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $90.7 million in DNOW stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $90.49 million in DNOW stock with ownership of nearly -1.578% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NOW Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in NOW Inc. [NYSE:DNOW] by around 8,538,213 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 9,239,639 shares, while 48 investors held positions by with 91,948,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,726,230 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNOW stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,176,309 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 3,696,498 shares during the same period.