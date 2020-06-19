Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] is 32.43% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NASDAQ: NVFY] gained 28.95% on the last trading session, reaching $2.45 price per share at the time. Nova LifeStyle Inc. represents 5.67 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.51 million with the latest information. NVFY stock price has been found in the range of $1.74 to $2.70.

If compared to the average trading volume of 33.87K shares, NVFY reached a trading volume of 3537828 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nova LifeStyle Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVFY in the course of the last twelve months was 0.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 26.50.

Trading performance analysis for NVFY stock

Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 84.91. With this latest performance, NVFY shares gained by 132.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.45 for Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.23, while it was recorded at 1.86 for the last single week of trading, and 1.99 for the last 200 days.

Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY] shares currently have an operating margin of -26.37 and a Gross Margin at +5.88. Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.92.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.59.

Nova LifeStyle Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.50 and a Current Ratio set at 46.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NVFY]

There are presently around $0 million, or 2.50% of NVFY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVFY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,530, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 26,167 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50000.0 in NVFY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $21000.0 in NVFY stock with ownership of nearly 0.009% of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Nova LifeStyle Inc. [NASDAQ:NVFY] by around 642 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 2,333 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 132,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVFY stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 640 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 638 shares during the same period.