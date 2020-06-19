Netflix Inc. [NFLX] Stock trading around $449.87 per share: What’s Next?

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] gained 0.47% or 2.1 points to close at $449.87 with a heavy trading volume of 4216031 shares. It opened the trading session at $448.73, the shares rose to $452.76 and dropped to $442.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NFLX points out that the company has recorded 42.60% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -78.32% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.30M shares, NFLX reached to a volume of 4216031 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Netflix Inc. [NFLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $455.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Imperial Capital have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 18, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $350 to $450. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Netflix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $520, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on NFLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 14.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.51.

Trading performance analysis for NFLX stock

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.71. With this latest performance, NFLX shares dropped by -0.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.44 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 426.17, while it was recorded at 435.47 for the last single week of trading, and 347.08 for the last 200 days.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netflix Inc. [NFLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.92 and a Gross Margin at +38.28. Netflix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.26.

Return on Total Capital for NFLX is now 13.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.12, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Netflix Inc. [NFLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 215.93. Additionally, NFLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 213.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Netflix Inc. [NFLX] managed to generate an average of $217,083 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Netflix Inc. posted 0.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.56/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 35.88%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Netflix Inc. [NFLX]

There are presently around $164,256 million, or 84.00% of NFLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFLX stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 37,911,773, which is approximately -0.238% of the company’s market cap and around 1.62% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,119,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.28 billion in NFLX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $12.72 billion in NFLX stock with ownership of nearly 4.49% of the company’s market capitalization.

833 institutional holders increased their position in Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ:NFLX] by around 29,701,365 shares. Additionally, 621 investors decreased positions by around 22,444,035 shares, while 183 investors held positions by with 314,685,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 366,830,866 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFLX stock had 215 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,392,379 shares, while 127 institutional investors sold positions of 2,708,197 shares during the same period.